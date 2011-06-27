  1. Home
2019 GMC Yukon SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Yukon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$57,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$57,600
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$57,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/572.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$57,600
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque383 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$57,600
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$57,600
Enhanced Security Packageyes
Graphite Editionyes
HD Trailering Packageyes
Open Road Packageyes
Premium Editionyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Graphite Performance Editionyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$57,600
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$57,600
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$57,600
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$57,600
AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD GMC Infotainment System w/Navigationyes
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Cargo Security Shadeyes
Mobile Wifiyes
Cargo Organizeryes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Reflective Window Shadeyes
Power Release Second Row Bucket Seatsyes
All-Weather Floor Liner Packageyes
Front Console Storage Bin Organizeryes
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Console Insert Organizer Trayyes
Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
All-Weather Cargo Matyes
All-Weather Floor Lineryes
Rear Seat Blu-Ray/DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$57,600
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$57,600
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room42.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$57,600
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
heatedyes
folding center armrestyes
power folding bench third row seatsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$57,600
Black Recovery Hooksyes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
Black Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Chrome Grille Insertyes
Trailer Hitch Insertyes
Black Assist Step Kityes
22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheelsyes
Chrome Assist Step Kityes
Body-Color Bodyside Moldingsyes
20" x 9.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Custom Molded Splash Guardsyes
22" x 9.0" 6-Spoke Chrome Wheelsyes
22" 6-Spoke Black Wheelsyes
22" x 9.0" 6-Spoke Chrome Multi-Featured Design Wheelsyes
Front and Rear Black GMC Emblemsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Bright Bodyside Moldingsyes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
Underbody Shield Packageyes
Power Sunroofyes
22" 5-Spoke Ultra-Bright Machined Wheels w/High-Gloss Blackyes
Molded Splash Guardsyes
22" 6-Spoke Premium Silver Bright Machined Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Mounting Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$57,600
Maximum cargo capacity94.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight5379 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach15.3 degrees
Maximum payload1690 lbs.
Angle of departure23.2 degrees
Length203.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity8500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height74.4 in.
EPA interior volume120.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width80.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$57,600
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Crimson Red Tintcoat
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Smokey Quartz Metallic
  • Pepperdust Metallic
  • Dark Sky Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Cocoa/Dune, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$57,600
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P265/65R18 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$57,600
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$57,600
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

