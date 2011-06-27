2019 GMC Yukon SLT Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$57,600
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|8
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$57,600
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$57,600
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|390.0/572.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$57,600
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|383 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.3 l
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.0 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$57,600
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$57,600
|Enhanced Security Package
|yes
|Graphite Edition
|yes
|HD Trailering Package
|yes
|Open Road Package
|yes
|Premium Edition
|yes
|Interior Protection Package
|yes
|Graphite Performance Edition
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$57,600
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$57,600
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|power rear seat easy entry
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$57,600
|hands-free entry
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$57,600
|AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD GMC Infotainment System w/Navigation
|yes
|Adaptive Cruise Control
|yes
|Cargo Security Shade
|yes
|Mobile Wifi
|yes
|Cargo Organizer
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Reflective Window Shade
|yes
|Power Release Second Row Bucket Seats
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Liner Package
|yes
|Front Console Storage Bin Organizer
|yes
|Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System
|yes
|Console Insert Organizer Tray
|yes
|Illuminated Door Sill Plates
|yes
|All-Weather Cargo Mat
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Liner
|yes
|Rear Seat Blu-Ray/DVD Entertainment System
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$57,600
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$57,600
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|45.3 in.
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|42.8 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|64.8 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|60.8 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$57,600
|Rear head room
|38.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|60.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.1 in.
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|heated
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|power folding bench third row seats
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$57,600
|Black Recovery Hooks
|yes
|Polished Exhaust Tip
|yes
|Black Roof Rack Cross Rails
|yes
|Chrome Grille Insert
|yes
|Trailer Hitch Insert
|yes
|Black Assist Step Kit
|yes
|22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheels
|yes
|Chrome Assist Step Kit
|yes
|Body-Color Bodyside Moldings
|yes
|20" x 9.0" Polished Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Custom Molded Splash Guards
|yes
|22" x 9.0" 6-Spoke Chrome Wheels
|yes
|22" 6-Spoke Black Wheels
|yes
|22" x 9.0" 6-Spoke Chrome Multi-Featured Design Wheels
|yes
|Front and Rear Black GMC Emblems
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Bright Bodyside Moldings
|yes
|Chrome Recovery Hooks
|yes
|Underbody Shield Package
|yes
|Power Sunroof
|yes
|22" 5-Spoke Ultra-Bright Machined Wheels w/High-Gloss Black
|yes
|Molded Splash Guards
|yes
|22" 6-Spoke Premium Silver Bright Machined Wheels
|yes
|Front License Plate Mounting Package
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$57,600
|Maximum cargo capacity
|94.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5379 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7100 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.3 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|15.3 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1690 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|23.2 degrees
|Length
|203.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|8500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.0 in.
|Height
|74.4 in.
|EPA interior volume
|120.8 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|116.0 in.
|Width
|80.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$57,600
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$57,600
|polished alloy wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|18 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|P265/65R18 tires
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$57,600
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$57,600
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
