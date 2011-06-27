  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Yukon
  4. Used 2015 GMC Yukon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 GMC Yukon SLE Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Yukon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,740
See Yukon Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$50,740
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$50,740
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416.0/572.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$50,740
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque383 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$50,740
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$50,740
HD Trailering Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$50,740
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$50,740
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
12V and 110V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$50,740
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,740
Front Console Organizeryes
Console Insertyes
Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Shadeyes
Cargo Matyes
Premium Cloth Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seatyes
Reflective Window Shadeyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$50,740
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,740
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
Front head room42.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,740
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,740
Black Recovery Hooksyes
P275/55R20 All-Season Blackwall Tiresyes
22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheels w/Black Insertsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Black Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
22" x 8.5" 6-Spoke Multi-Featured Design Chrome Wheelsyes
Trailer Hitch Insertyes
Chrome Bodyside Moldingsyes
22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheelsyes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
22" 6-Spoke Premium Silver Ultra-Bright Machined Wheelsyes
20" x 9.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Molded Splash Guardsyes
Front Grille w/Chrome Insertsyes
Painted Body-Side Moldingsyes
22" 6-Spoke Black Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Mounting Packageyes
Polished Exhaust Tipsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$50,740
Maximum cargo capacity94.7 cu.ft.
Length203.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity8300 lbs.
Curb weight5545 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height74.4 in.
Maximum payload1715 lbs.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width80.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$50,740
Exterior Colors
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Iridium Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Midnight Amethyst Metallic
  • Light Steel Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Bronze Alloy Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cocoa/Dune, premium cloth
  • Jet Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$50,740
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P265/65R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$50,740
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$50,740
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Yukon Inventory

Related Used 2015 GMC Yukon SLE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles