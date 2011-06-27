  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Yukon
  4. Used 2015 GMC Yukon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 GMC Yukon SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Yukon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$56,225
See Yukon Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$56,225
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$56,225
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416.0/598.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$56,225
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque383 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$56,225
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$56,225
Sun, Entertainment and Destinations Package Discount Not Desiredyes
Enhanced Security Packageyes
Open Road Packageyes
HD Trailering Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$56,225
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$56,225
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
12V and 110V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Three zone climate controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$56,225
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$56,225
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Matyes
Power Second Row Bucket Seatsyes
Reflective Window Shadeyes
Front Console Organizeryes
Console Insertyes
Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD Audio System w/Navigationyes
Cargo Shadeyes
Rear Seat Blu-Ray/DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$56,225
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,225
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
Front head room42.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,225
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
heatedyes
power folding bench third row seatsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$56,225
Black Recovery Hooksyes
P275/55R20 All-Season Blackwall Tiresyes
22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheels w/Black Insertsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Black Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
22" 5-Spoke Silver Ultra-Bright Machined Wheels w/High-Gloss Blackyes
22" x 8.5" 6-Spoke Multi-Featured Design Chrome Wheelsyes
Trailer Hitch Insertyes
Chrome Bodyside Moldingsyes
22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheelsyes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
22" 6-Spoke Premium Silver Ultra-Bright Machined Wheelsyes
20" x 9.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Molded Splash Guardsyes
Front Grille w/Chrome Insertsyes
Painted Body-Side Moldingsyes
22" 6-Spoke Black Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Mounting Packageyes
Polished Exhaust Tipsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$56,225
Maximum cargo capacity94.7 cu.ft.
Length203.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity8500 lbs.
Curb weight5308 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height74.4 in.
Maximum payload1752 lbs.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width80.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$56,225
Exterior Colors
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Iridium Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Midnight Amethyst Metallic
  • Light Steel Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Bronze Alloy Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cocoa/Dune, premium leather
  • Jet Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$56,225
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P265/65R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$56,225
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$56,225
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Yukon Inventory

Related Used 2015 GMC Yukon SLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles