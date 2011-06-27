  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Yukon
  4. Used 2012 GMC Yukon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 GMC Yukon Denali Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Yukon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,005
See Yukon Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$58,005
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$58,005
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338/468 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (premium unleaded recommended/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$58,005
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque417 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower403 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$58,005
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$58,005
Sun, Entertainment and Destinations Packageyes
Sun, Entertainment and Destinations Package Discount Not Desiredyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$58,005
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
separate rear audioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$58,005
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Three zone climate controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$58,005
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$58,005
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Second Row Leather 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seatyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$58,005
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,005
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room40.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,005
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room60.6 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$58,005
Power Retractable Assist Stepsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$58,005
Front track68.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity108.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight5688 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.36 cd.
Angle of approach16.0 degrees
Maximum payload1612 lbs.
Angle of departure21.7 degrees
Length202.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity8100 lbs.
Ground clearance9.0 in.
Height76.9 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width79.0 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$58,005
Exterior Colors
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Steel Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cocoa/Cashmere, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$58,005
Steel spare wheelyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P275/55R20 tiresyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$58,005
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$58,005
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Yukon Inventory

Related Used 2012 GMC Yukon Denali info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles