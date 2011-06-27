Used 2007 GMC Yukon Denali Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,780
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312/468 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque417 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower380 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
separate rear audioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room41.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room64.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room60.6 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear heater unityes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Front track68.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity108.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight5635 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.36 cd.
Angle of approach17.0 degrees
Maximum payload1465 lbs.
Angle of departure21.9 degrees
Length202.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7900 lbs.
Ground clearance9.0 in.
Height77.0 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width79.0 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Blue-Green Crystal
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cocoa/Light Cashmere, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P265/65R18 tiresyes
Suspension
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
