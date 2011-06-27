  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Yukon
  4. Used 2007 GMC Yukon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 GMC Yukon SLE Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Yukon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,475
See Yukon Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,475
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,475
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364/494 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,475
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque340 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower320 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,475
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,475
8 total speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,475
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,475
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,475
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,475
premium clothyes
Front head room41.1 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room64.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,475
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room60.6 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear heater unityes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,475
Front track68.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity108.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight5527 lbs.
Gross weight7000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place60.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.36 cd.
Angle of approach17.0 degrees
Maximum payload1473 lbs.
Angle of departure21.9 degrees
Length202.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7700 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height76.9 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width79.0 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,475
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Antique Bronze Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Blue-Green Crystal
Interior Colors
  • Light Titanium, premium cloth
  • Light Tan, premium cloth
  • Ebony, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,475
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,475
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,475
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Yukon Inventory

Related Used 2007 GMC Yukon SLE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles