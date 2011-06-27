  1. Home
Used 2001 GMC Yukon SLE Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Yukon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,328
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,328
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,328
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312/416 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,328
Torque290 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,328
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,328
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
9 total speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,328
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,328
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,328
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,328
premium clothyes
Front head room40.7 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,328
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,328
Length198.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity8700 lbs.
Curb weight5113 lbs.
Gross weight6900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height76.5 in.
Maximum payload1687 lbs.
Wheel base116 in.
Width78.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,328
Exterior Colors
  • Doeskin Tan
  • Fire Red
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Tangier Orange
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Graphite/Med Gray
  • Neutral Tan/Shale
  • Neutral Tan/Shale
  • Medium Dark Pewter/Shale
  • Medium Dark Pewter/Shale
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,328
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,328
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,328
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
