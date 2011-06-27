  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Yukon
  4. Used 1998 GMC Yukon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 GMC Yukon SLT Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Yukon
Overview
See Yukon Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)354.0/442.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity29.5 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room59.9 in.
Front shoulder room64.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room59.7 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room64.8 in.
Measurements
Length199.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Curb weight5331 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place66.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height74.2 in.
Maximum payload1469.0 lbs.
Wheel base117.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Victory Red
  • Black
  • Dark Blue
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Smokey Caramel Metallic
  • Lamp Black
  • Copper Metallic
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Red Maple Metallic
  • Ocean Blue
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Linen White
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
See Yukon Inventory

Related Used 1998 GMC Yukon SLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles