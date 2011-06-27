Used 1998 GMC Yukon Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1998 Yukon
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG131314
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/15 mpg12/15 mpg12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)354.0/442.5 mi.354.0/442.5 mi.354.0/472.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity29.5 gal.29.5 gal.29.5 gal.
Combined MPG131314
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm255 hp @ 4600 rpm255 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.40.7 ft.39.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room59.9 in.59.9 in.59.9 in.
Front shoulder room64.7 in.64.7 in.64.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Rear hip Room59.7 in.59.7 in.59.7 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.36.4 in.36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room64.8 in.64.8 in.64.8 in.
Measurements
Length199.6 in.199.6 in.199.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.6500 lbs.7000 lbs.
Curb weight5331 lbs.5331 lbs.4911 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.6800 lbs.6300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place66.9 cu.ft.66.9 cu.ft.66.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.6 in.8.6 in.7.2 in.
Height74.2 in.74.2 in.72.3 in.
Maximum payload1469.0 lbs.1469.0 lbs.1389.0 lbs.
Wheel base117.5 in.117.5 in.117.5 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Victory Red
  • Black
  • Dark Blue
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Smokey Caramel Metallic
  • Lamp Black
  • Copper Metallic
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Red Maple Metallic
  • Ocean Blue
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Linen White
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Smokey Caramel Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Linen White
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Red Maple Metallic
  • Ocean Blue
  • Olympic White
  • Copper Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Lamp Black
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Ocean Blue
  • Olympic White
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Copper Metallic
  • Linen White
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Lamp Black
  • Dark Blue
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Smokey Caramel Metallic
  • Red Maple Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Opal Blue Metallic
