Used 1997 GMC Yukon SLT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room59.5 in.
Front shoulder room64.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room59.7 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room64.8 in.
Measurements
Length199.6 in.
Curb weight5225 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place66.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height75.0 in.
Maximum payload1575.0 lbs.
Wheel base117.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Olympic White
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Lamp Black
  • Ocean Blue
  • Linen White
  • Victory Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Red Maple Metallic
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Smokey Caramel Metallic
