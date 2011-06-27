Used 1997 GMC Yukon Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG151514
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg14/17 mpg12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/510.0 mi.420.0/510.0 mi.360.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.30.0 gal.30.0 gal.
Combined MPG151514
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm255 hp @ 4600 rpm255 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.39.8 ft.39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.59.5 in.60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.64.7 in.65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.38.9 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room60.7 in.59.7 in.60.7 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.36.7 in.36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room66.0 in.64.8 in.66.0 in.
Measurements
Length188.0 in.199.6 in.188.0 in.
Curb weight4471 lbs.4816 lbs.4827 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.6300 lbs.6250 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place51.6 cu.ft.66.9 cu.ft.51.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.2 in.7.2 in.8.0 in.
Height71.4 in.72.8 in.73.0 in.
Maximum payload1629.0 lbs.1484.0 lbs.1423.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.5 in.117.5 in.111.5 in.
Width77.1 in.76.8 in.77.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Red Maple Metallic
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Ocean Blue
  • Smokey Caramel Metallic
  • Linen White
  • Lamp Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
