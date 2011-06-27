  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Yukon
  4. Used 1996 GMC Yukon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 GMC Yukon SLT Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Yukon
Overview
See Yukon Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height70.2 in.
Wheel base117.5 in.
Length199.1 in.
Width76.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Gray
  • Tangier Orange
  • Lamp Black
  • Dark Blue
  • Linen White
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Gray
  • Woodland Green
  • Polar White
  • Gray Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Ocean Blue
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Standard Red
  • Tan
  • Red Maple Metallic
  • Red Orange
  • Medium Beige
See Yukon Inventory

Related Used 1996 GMC Yukon SLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles