Used 1995 GMC Yukon SLT Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Yukon
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)335.5/427.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.5 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle42.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room59.6 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room59.6 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room65.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity123 cu.ft.
Length199.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Curb weight5377 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place70.3 cu.ft.
Height72.4 in.
Maximum payload1676.0 lbs.
Wheel base117.5 in.
Width76.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Green
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Medium Blue
  • Dark Blue
  • Tan
  • White
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Red Orange
  • Gray Metallic
