Used 1993 GMC Yukon SLE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle43.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity103 cu.ft.
Length187.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Curb weight4608 lbs.
Gross weight6250 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place53.0 cu.ft.
Height71.0 in.
Maximum payload1558.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.5 in.
Width76.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Black
