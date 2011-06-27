Used 1992 GMC Yukon Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity106 cu.ft.
Length187.7 in.
Gross weight6250 lbs.
Height71.0 in.
Maximum payload1574.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.5 in.
Width76.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Fire Red
  • Smoke Blue Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Slate Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
