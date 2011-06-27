  1. Home
Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Yukon XL
Overview
Starting MSRP
$68,865
See Yukon XL Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$68,865
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$68,865
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)434.0/713.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$68,865
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque460 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower420 hp @ 5600 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$68,865
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$68,865
Enhanced Security Packageyes
Open Road Packageyes
Open Road Package Discount Not Desiredyes
Denali Ultimate Packageyes
Denali Ultimate Black Editionyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$68,865
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$68,865
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$68,865
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$68,865
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Power Release 60/40 Split-Folding Second Row Benchyes
Cargo Security Shadeyes
Cargo Area Organizeryes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Reflective Window Shadeyes
All-Weather Floor Liner Packageyes
Front Console Storage Bin Organizeryes
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Console Insert Organizer Trayyes
All-Weather Cargo Matyes
All-Weather Floor Lineryes
Rear Seat Blu-Ray/DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$68,865
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$68,865
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room42.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$68,865
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room39.7 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
heatedyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
power folding bench third row seatsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$68,865
22" x 9.0" 6-Spoke Chrome Multi-Featured Design Wheelsyes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheels w/Black Insertsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Black Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheelsyes
22" 6-Spoke Premium Silver Ultra-Bright Machined Wheelsyes
Power Retractable Assist Steps w/Perimeter Lightingyes
22" x 8.5" Ultra-Bright Aluminum Wheels w/Midnight Silver Premium Paintyes
Power Sunroofyes
22" 5-Spoke Ultra-Bright Machined Wheels w/High-Gloss Blackyes
Custom Molded Splash Guardsyes
22" x 9.0" 6-Spoke Chrome Wheelsyes
22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheels w/Chrome Insertsyes
Molded Splash Guardsyes
20" x 9.0" Chrome Aluminum Wheelsyes
22" 6-Spoke Black Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Mounting Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$68,865
Maximum cargo capacity121.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight5665 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach15.3 degrees
Maximum payload1610 lbs.
Angle of departure20.9 degrees
Length224.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity8100 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height74.4 in.
EPA interior volume122.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base130.0 in.
Width80.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$68,865
Exterior Colors
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Crimson Red Tintcoat
  • Mineral Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Iridium Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Cocoa/Dark Atmosphere, leather
  • Cocoa/Shale, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$68,865
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P275/55R20 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$68,865
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$68,865
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
