Used 2015 GMC Yukon XL Denali Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)434.0/620.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque460 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower420 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Enhanced Security Packageyes
Open Road Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
12V and 110V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Three zone climate controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Front Console Organizeryes
Console Insertyes
Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Shadeyes
GMC WiFiyes
Cargo Matyes
Power Configurable 60/40 Split-Folding Second Row Benchyes
Rear Seat Blu-Ray/DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Reflective Window Shadeyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
Front head room42.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room39.7 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
heatedyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
power folding bench third row seatsyes
Exterior Options
Black Recovery Hooksyes
22" x 8.5" Aluminum Wheels w/Painted Insertyes
22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheels w/Black Insertsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Black Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
22" x 8.5" 6-Spoke Multi-Featured Design Chrome Wheelsyes
22" 5-Spoke Silver Ultra-Bright Machined Wheels w/High-Gloss Blackyes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheelsyes
Sunroof Deleteyes
22" 6-Spoke Premium Silver Ultra-Bright Machined Wheelsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Molded Splash Guardsyes
P285/45R22 All-Season Blackwall TL AL2 Tiresyes
20" x 9.0" Chrome Aluminum Wheelsyes
22" 6-Spoke Black Wheelsyes
Power Retractable Assist Steps w/Perimeter lightingyes
Front License Plate Mounting Packageyes
Polished Exhaust Tipsyes
Measurements
Front track68.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity121.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight5981 lbs.
Gross weight7500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach15.3 degrees
Maximum payload1519 lbs.
Angle of departure20.9 degrees
Length224.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity7800 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height74.4 in.
Wheel base130.0 in.
Width80.5 in.
Rear track68.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Amethyst Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Iridium Metallic
  • Light Steel Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, premium leather
  • Cocoa/Shale, premium leather
  • Cocoa/Dark Atmosphere, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P275/55R20 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
