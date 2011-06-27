Used 2015 GMC Yukon XL SLE Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,440
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|8
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$50,440
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$50,440
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|496.0/713.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|31.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$50,440
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|383 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.3 l
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|43.0 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$50,440
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$50,440
|HD Trailering Package
|yes
|Interior Protection Package
|yes
|Convenience Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$50,440
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$50,440
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|12V and 110V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on dash
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on doors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$50,440
|Power mirrors
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,440
|Front Console Organizer
|yes
|Console Insert
|yes
|Illuminated Door Sill Plates
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|Cargo Shade
|yes
|Premium Cloth Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seat
|yes
|Cargo Mat
|yes
|Reflective Window Shade
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$50,440
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,440
|premium cloth
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|45.3 in.
|Front head room
|42.8 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|64.8 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|60.8 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,440
|Rear head room
|39.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|60.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.1 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,440
|Black Recovery Hooks
|yes
|P275/55R20 All-Season Blackwall Tires
|yes
|22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheels w/Black Inserts
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Black Roof Rack Cross Rails
|yes
|22" x 8.5" 6-Spoke Multi-Featured Design Chrome Wheels
|yes
|Trailer Hitch Insert
|yes
|Chrome Bodyside Moldings
|yes
|Chrome Recovery Hooks
|yes
|22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheels
|yes
|22" 6-Spoke Premium Silver Ultra-Bright Machined Wheels
|yes
|20" x 9.0" Polished Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Molded Splash Guards
|yes
|Front Grille w/Chrome Inserts
|yes
|Painted Body-Side Moldings
|yes
|22" 6-Spoke Black Wheels
|yes
|Front License Plate Mounting Package
|yes
|Polished Exhaust Tips
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$50,440
|Front track
|68.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|121.1 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5536 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7300 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|38.9 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|15.3 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1633 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|20.9 degrees
|Length
|224.3 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|8300 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.9 in.
|Height
|74.4 in.
|Wheel base
|130.0 in.
|Width
|80.5 in.
|Rear track
|68.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$50,440
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$50,440
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|18 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|P265/65R18 tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$50,440
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$50,440
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 24000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
