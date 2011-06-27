Used 2015 GMC Yukon XL Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Yukon XL SUV
SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,817*
Total Cash Price
$42,198
Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$83,029*
Total Cash Price
$56,678
SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$85,453*
Total Cash Price
$58,333
SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$83,635*
Total Cash Price
$57,092
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$60,605*
Total Cash Price
$41,371
SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,029*
Total Cash Price
$43,026
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Yukon XL SUV SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$844
|$869
|$895
|$922
|$950
|$4,479
|Maintenance
|$736
|$1,346
|$1,016
|$1,937
|$1,801
|$6,837
|Repairs
|$504
|$584
|$682
|$797
|$928
|$3,496
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,246
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,434
|Financing
|$2,270
|$1,825
|$1,352
|$845
|$306
|$6,596
|Depreciation
|$9,249
|$4,332
|$3,811
|$3,379
|$3,032
|$23,804
|Fuel
|$2,669
|$2,750
|$2,832
|$2,917
|$3,004
|$14,172
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,518
|$11,753
|$10,634
|$10,844
|$10,068
|$61,817
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Yukon XL SUV Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,133
|$1,167
|$1,201
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$6,016
|Maintenance
|$989
|$1,808
|$1,365
|$2,602
|$2,419
|$9,183
|Repairs
|$677
|$785
|$917
|$1,070
|$1,247
|$4,695
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,017
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,269
|Financing
|$3,048
|$2,451
|$1,815
|$1,134
|$411
|$8,860
|Depreciation
|$12,423
|$5,818
|$5,118
|$4,539
|$4,073
|$31,972
|Fuel
|$3,585
|$3,694
|$3,803
|$3,918
|$4,035
|$19,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,872
|$15,787
|$14,282
|$14,564
|$13,523
|$83,029
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Yukon XL SUV SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$1,237
|$1,275
|$1,313
|$6,191
|Maintenance
|$1,018
|$1,861
|$1,404
|$2,678
|$2,490
|$9,451
|Repairs
|$697
|$808
|$943
|$1,101
|$1,283
|$4,832
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,105
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,364
|Financing
|$3,137
|$2,522
|$1,868
|$1,167
|$423
|$9,118
|Depreciation
|$12,786
|$5,988
|$5,268
|$4,671
|$4,192
|$32,905
|Fuel
|$3,690
|$3,801
|$3,914
|$4,033
|$4,152
|$19,591
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,599
|$16,247
|$14,699
|$14,990
|$13,918
|$85,453
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Yukon XL SUV SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$1,210
|$1,248
|$1,285
|$6,060
|Maintenance
|$996
|$1,822
|$1,374
|$2,621
|$2,437
|$9,250
|Repairs
|$682
|$791
|$923
|$1,078
|$1,256
|$4,729
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,039
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,293
|Financing
|$3,070
|$2,469
|$1,828
|$1,143
|$414
|$8,924
|Depreciation
|$12,514
|$5,861
|$5,156
|$4,572
|$4,103
|$32,205
|Fuel
|$3,611
|$3,720
|$3,831
|$3,947
|$4,064
|$19,174
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,054
|$15,902
|$14,386
|$14,671
|$13,622
|$83,635
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Yukon XL SUV Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$827
|$852
|$877
|$904
|$931
|$4,391
|Maintenance
|$722
|$1,320
|$996
|$1,899
|$1,766
|$6,703
|Repairs
|$494
|$573
|$669
|$781
|$910
|$3,427
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,202
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,386
|Financing
|$2,225
|$1,789
|$1,325
|$828
|$300
|$6,467
|Depreciation
|$9,068
|$4,247
|$3,736
|$3,313
|$2,973
|$23,337
|Fuel
|$2,617
|$2,696
|$2,776
|$2,860
|$2,945
|$13,894
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,155
|$11,523
|$10,425
|$10,631
|$9,871
|$60,605
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Yukon XL SUV SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$860
|$886
|$912
|$940
|$968
|$4,567
|Maintenance
|$751
|$1,373
|$1,036
|$1,975
|$1,837
|$6,971
|Repairs
|$514
|$596
|$696
|$812
|$946
|$3,564
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,290
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,481
|Financing
|$2,314
|$1,861
|$1,378
|$861
|$312
|$6,726
|Depreciation
|$9,431
|$4,417
|$3,885
|$3,446
|$3,092
|$24,270
|Fuel
|$2,722
|$2,804
|$2,887
|$2,974
|$3,063
|$14,450
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,881
|$11,984
|$10,842
|$11,056
|$10,266
|$63,029
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 GMC Yukon XL in Virginia is:not available
