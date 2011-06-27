  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Yukon XL
  4. Used 2011 GMC Yukon XL
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Yukon XL
Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,415
See Yukon XL Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$49,415
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Center and rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$49,415
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)465.0/651.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$49,415
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower320 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$49,415
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$49,415
Sun, Entertainment and Destination Packageyes
Off-Road Suspension Packageyes
Sun, Entertainment and Destinations Package Discount Not Desiredyes
Regional Value Packageyes
Heavy-Duty Trailering Packageyes
Ice Blue Metallic Special Editionyes
SLT-2 Equipment Packageyes
SLT Chrome Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$49,415
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
separate rear audioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$49,415
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$49,415
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$49,415
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Navigation Radio w/CD/DVDyes
Heated and Cooled Front Seatsyes
Third Row DVD Screenyes
Audio System w/Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Second Row Captain's Chairs w/Leather-Appointed Seatingyes
Navigation Radio w/CDyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$49,415
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,415
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.3 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room64.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,415
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room61.8 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear heater unityes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$49,415
Power Retractable Assist Stepsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Sunroofyes
P265/70R17 On-/Off-Road, Blackwall Tiresyes
Texas Editionyes
20" x 8.5" Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheelsyes
20" x 8.5" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$49,415
Front track68.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity137.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5921 lbs.
Gross weight7400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.9 degrees
Maximum payload1587 lbs.
Angle of departure20.9 degrees
Length222.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity8000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height76.8 in.
Wheel base130.0 in.
Width79.1 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$49,415
Exterior Colors
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Gray Green Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Pure Silver Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Summit White
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Ice Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Titanium, leather
  • Light Titanium, premium leather
  • Light Tan, leather
  • Light Tan, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$49,415
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$49,415
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$49,415
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Yukon XL Inventory

Related Used 2011 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles