Used 2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 2500 Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Yukon XL
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Center and rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity39.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque382 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower352 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle45.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Sun, Entertainment and Destination Packageyes
Sun, Entertainment and Destinations Package Discount Not Desiredyes
SLT-2 Equipment Packageyes
Skid Plate Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
separate rear audioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Navigation Radio w/CD/DVDyes
Heated and Cooled Front Seatsyes
Third Row DVD Screenyes
Second Row Captain's Chairs w/Leather-Appointed Seatingyes
Navigation Radio w/CDyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room40.3 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room64.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room61.8 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear heater unityes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Outside Heated/Power Adjustable Camper Mirrorsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Carbon Black Metallic Paintyes
Power Sunroofyes
LT265/75R16E On/Off-Road, Blackwall Spare Tireyes
Red Jewel Tintcoat Paintyes
Measurements
Front track68.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity137.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight6551 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.9 degrees
Maximum payload2162 lbs.
Angle of departure20.9 degrees
Length222.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity9300 lbs.
Ground clearance9.2 in.
Height76.8 in.
Wheel base130.0 in.
Width79.1 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Pure Silver Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Black
Interior Colors
  • Light Tan, premium leather
  • Light Titanium, premium cloth
  • Light Titanium, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
LT265/70R E tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
