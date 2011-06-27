Used 2009 GMC Yukon XL SUV Consumer Reviews

An okay SUV JustADriver , 01/30/2010 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought the 09 to replace my 05. My biggest complaints relate to interior space use usability. There are no storage spaces for things like sunglasses. The 05 wasn't great, but it has thee good storage spaces in the dash. For some reason GMC decided to go with tiny buttons to control climate and radio. It has taken me a while to get used to the new layout, but the buttons are just bad, especially if you have gloves on. I am looking forward to towing my 30' camper. The 05 did well, I hope the 09 does better. Report Abuse

Unexplained Sudden Acceleration emzomarja , 01/14/2013 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Purchased our vehicle new in 2009. Generally satisfied with the SUV. In December 2012 the vehicle unexpectedly accelerated without explanation. The car was towed to dealer - who could not re-create the defect. The vehicle has a bulletin out on a throttle defect but claim that it is due to a loss of power rather than a sudden acceleration. The manufacturer declined to pay for the cost of analysis of the defect, in spite of the throttle bulletin indicating they will pay the cost of the repair. Have 75K mi. on car but now wrestling with keeping it due to the concern. Expected another 2 years out of the vehicle, especially at this price for car - but now may have to find another option. Report Abuse

King of full size SUV's! Keith Rigsby , 02/15/2017 SLT2 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful There is no real comparable full size SUV to challenge General Motors, but that hasn't kept GM from continuously improving the Yukon XL. We traded an 2004 Suburban for this brand new and now with 155,000 miles on it, this baby still runs and drives like a new one. Being totally honest, there are two weaknesses for these trucks. 1st is the displacement on demand or active fuel management. This is supposed to increase your gas mileage, but it causes your motor to consume oil after about 60,000 miles or so. And if you're not the type that keeps an eye on your oil level, you can run too low and burn your motor up. I have always kept a close eye on this and finally had the dod deleted and I've had zero problems. My mileage is the same, maybe even a little better, and no more oil consumption. 2nd weakness is the transmission torque converter design. Due to a design issue, these 6 speed trannys will give you problems between 100k and 125k miles. Mine made it to 153k and then it cost approximately $1300 to have the fix done. The good thing is my guy went through the entire tranny and all was good except the torque converter and another part, the name of which slips my mind. A complete rebuild would have cost $2500-$3500, but because my tranny guy is honest, he fixed only what needed fixing. Bad part is that the design flaw is still there and in another 120k miles, I'll be looking at doing it again. Overall, this vehicle is awesome. Still looks good and haven't had any other issues with it except for what I've mentioned. Granted, some people will drive them even when they know there's a problem and this will wind up costing them a lot more in the long run. But for those that get luckier and catch these two issues quickly, this vehicle will give you many, many trouble free miles and will do so efficiently and in style. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love it Will , 10/09/2009 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Wife drives an '07 Suburban, and I traded my '08 MDX in on this Denali XL when we had baby #4 (too hard to use the 3rd row). Love the Denali, but have to say the '07 Suburban is faster off the line by a considerable amount, even after giving up about 90 HP. Must be the AWD and 20" wheels on the Denali. And as much as I love the exhaust note on the Denali, some folks may not appreciate that and go for the relatively quiet 5.3L engine in the Suburban or Yukon XL. Report Abuse