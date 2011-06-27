Used 2009 GMC Yukon XL SLT2 1500 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)434/620 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque335 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
separate rear audioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room41.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room64.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room61.8 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear heater unityes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Front track68.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity137.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5608 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.0 degrees
Maximum payload1592 lbs.
Angle of departure20.5 degrees
Length222.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity8100 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height76.8 in.
Wheel base130.0 in.
Width79.1 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
Interior Colors
  • Light Titanium, premium leather
  • Light Tan, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
