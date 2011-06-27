Used 2009 GMC Yukon XL SLE1 1500 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating9
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Center and rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque335 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room41.1 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room64.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room61.8 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear heater unityes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track68.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity137.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5771 lbs.
Gross weight7400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.9 degrees
Maximum payload1629 lbs.
Angle of departure20.9 degrees
Length222.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity7900 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height76.8 in.
Wheel base130.0 in.
Width79.1 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Titanium, premium cloth
  • Light Tan, premium cloth
  • Ebony, vinyl
  • Ebony, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
