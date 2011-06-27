Used 2008 GMC Yukon XL SUV Consumer Reviews

Great Family car Good Truck , 09/10/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is the best driving car I have ever had. It is wonderful for trips for families that have more than 4 people. While the gas mileage is not great. I get 18 miles on the highway fully loaded with cargo going 75 MPH with cruise control on. This is not much worse than our old minivan. The AWD makes you feel like you are glued to the road. The optional rear camera is a must. It makes backing out a snap. The turning radius is as good as any sedan. No joke. The interior looks like a Lexus and there is a ton of room. This car is identical to the Escalade except for the grade of leather. Report Abuse

I think that I have a lemon and I am so sad. vgfree , 09/13/2011 6 of 6 people found this review helpful We bought a 2008 Yukon XL for the first time. We have always had Chevy Suburbans. We were told that this was a higher quality vehicle. Since 2009 we have had issues with a grinding noise when the engine was warm from the sun and we started it up. The first time in 2009 we changed out the AC Compressor. The next year we had a cilindar collapse 11,000 miles later, we had the same cilindar collapse. Luckily "The Plaza" in Omaha Nebraska covered the problem again when we were over the 100, 000 mile warranty. We now have a oil leak. We have heard from Hiley that as soon as we fix this we will be okay. We have heard this before. I am sad because I loved my Yukon XL. It didn't love me! Report Abuse

Comfort, Style & Power. Priced Right avatarfg , 09/14/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Just traded 2004 Escalade ESV for this '08 Denali XL. So far, the first 2000 miles have been great. Highway mileage really is about 18 mpg as stated, if you go 65 mph. Mileage dramatically decreases at 75-80+ mph. Ride and power are excellent. Cruising on the highway is a joy. Handling is great for it's size but this is no go cart. Turning radius is very nice. Rear camera takes a little getting used to but is a very nice addition. Also love the new power hatch. Styling is great. Mechanical & fit and finish have all been very good except for tailgate hitch cover which is a flimsy section of bumper that attaches loosely with a poor fit. Sound system, nav & XM are all great quality. Report Abuse

Let's Do It Again! SmokeyTA , 09/28/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful After having had wonderful experiences with our last two GMC's, my wife decided she wanted the same. The 6.2 V8 is absolutely a pleasure to both drive and listen to. Unfortunately, it is a little thirsty. When it comes to style, I love the look of the 20" chrome wheels, and the chrome trim. Report Abuse