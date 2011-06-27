  1. Home
Used 2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 2500 Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Yukon XL
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,750
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,750
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,750
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity39 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,750
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 5400 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,750
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,750
8 total speakersyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
separate rear audioyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,750
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,750
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,750
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,750
premium clothyes
Front head room41.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room64.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,750
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room61.8 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,750
Maximum cargo capacity137.4 cu.ft.
Length222.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity9700 lbs.
Curb weight6039 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height76.8 in.
Maximum payload2561 lbs.
Wheel base130.0 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,750
Exterior Colors
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Antique Bronze Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Blue-Green Crystal
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Tan, premium cloth
  • Light Tan, leather
  • Light Titanium, premium cloth
  • Light Titanium, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,750
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,750
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,750
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
