Used 2005 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Yukon XL
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating9
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Center and rear locking differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)403/527 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.7 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track65 in.
Maximum cargo capacity131.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight5474 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach25 degrees
Maximum payload1726 lbs.
Angle of departure22 degrees
Length219.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity8200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height75.7 in.
Wheel base130 in.
Width78.8 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Blue-Green Crystal
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Pewter/Dark Pewter
  • Neutral/Shale
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
