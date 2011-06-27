  1. Home
Used 2004 GMC Yukon XL Denali Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Yukon XL
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,510
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$51,510
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$51,510
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)372/496 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$51,510
Torque365 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle42.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$51,510
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$51,510
Multi-CD located in dashyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
separate rear audioyes
AM/FM in dash-CD stereoyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$51,510
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$51,510
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$51,510
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,510
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,510
Rear head room39 in.
Rear hip Room61.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$51,510
Front track65 in.
Maximum cargo capacity131.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight5735 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach25 degrees
Maximum payload1460 lbs.
Angle of departure22 degrees
Length219.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity8000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height75.7 in.
Wheel base130 in.
Width78.8 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$51,510
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone
  • Stone Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$51,510
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$51,510
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$51,510
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
