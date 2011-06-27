  1. Home
Used 2003 GMC Yukon XL 2500 SLE Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Yukon XL
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,460
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating9
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,460
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,460
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,460
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower320 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle44.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,460
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,460
8 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,460
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,460
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,460
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,460
Front head room40.7 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,460
Rear head room39 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,460
Front track65 in.
Maximum cargo capacity131.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight5812 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach23 degrees
Maximum payload2788 lbs.
Angle of departure20 degrees
Length219.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity12000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Height76.7 in.
Wheel base130 in.
Width78.8 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,460
Exterior Colors
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Polo Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pewter/Dark Pewter
  • Neutral/Shale
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,460
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,460
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,460
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
