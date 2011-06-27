Used 2000 GMC Yukon XL SUV Consumer Reviews

Great Truck Pshaddock , 03/02/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This has by far been the best truck that I have ever owned. The difference between a 1/2 ton and 3/4 ton is amazing. Better brakes and suspension for starters makes the 3/4 ton worth the extra money. According to Edmunds if I sold it today, I could sell it for almost what I have in it. I guess people are willing to pay big money for 4wd and 3/4 ton features. Report Abuse

Solid Machine TG , 01/21/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Ordered truck new when 3/4 tons became avaialble. Ordered the 40/20/40 front seating, a big help when using the truck as a P/U filling the entire back, which is why I bought a truck and not a soccer mom SUV. rdered with 3.73 gears and put taller LT235/85/R16 tires. With the combo I get 17 mpg on the highway, with 2000 lbs of stuff and cruising at 70 mph. Has been very reliable, not to say that I have not had to have repairs done, most expensive was replacement of the exhaust manifold bolts, 3 broke off, mechanic said it was a design fault. New bolts were much beefier. Can tow 10K lbs with ease. If you are looking for economy, by a Prius, but I would not want to drive it for 16 hours.

excellent manuel , 08/25/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful i found this vehicle to be far superior to its compeditor the excursion in all aspects including style, comfort, and handling.

PROBLEMS WITH THE INTERIOR OF THE TRUCK CMR2366 , 01/29/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I LOVE MY CAR BUT THE ONLY THING IS THE PAINT ON THE INSIDE BY THE GLOVE BOX IS ALREADY PEELING OFF i've only had my truck for four years and this is already happening but other than that everything else is great.