Used 2000 GMC Yukon XL 2500 SLT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque355 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle44.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room40.7 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room61.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
Measurements
Length219.3 in.
Curb weight5810 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Height77.1 in.
Maximum payload2839.0 lbs.
Wheel base130.0 in.
Width79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Copper Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Black Onyx
  • Fire Red
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Dark Pewter
  • Medium Dark Oak
  • Graphite
