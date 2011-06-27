Used 2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,925
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG21
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$58,925
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$58,925
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)500/575 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$58,925
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque367 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower332 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$58,925
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$58,925
Sun, Entertainment and Destinations Packageyes
Sun, Entertainment and Destinations Package Discount Not Desiredyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$58,925
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
separate rear audioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$58,925
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Three zone climate controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
12V rear and 12V and 115V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$58,925
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$58,925
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD Player and Navigationyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$58,925
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,925
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room40.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room64.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,925
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room60.6 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$58,925
Power Sunroofyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$58,925
Front track68.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity108.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight5914 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Angle of approach17.0 degrees
Maximum payload1423 lbs.
Angle of departure21.9 degrees
Length202.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.0 in.
Height76.9 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width79.1 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$58,925
Exterior Colors
  • Pure Silver Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Cocoa/Light Cashmere, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$58,925
chrome alloy wheelsyes
P285/45R22 110H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
22 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$58,925
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$58,925
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
