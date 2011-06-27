Used 2008 GMC Yukon Hybrid Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG20
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)490.0/490.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque367 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower332 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
separate rear audioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
12V rear and 12V and 115V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.1 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room64.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.
Rear hip Room60.6 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear heater unityes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track68.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity108.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight5835 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Angle of approach17.0 degrees
Maximum payload1380 lbs.
Angle of departure21.9 degrees
Length202.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.0 in.
Height74.8 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width79.0 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Sonoma Red Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Tan, leather
  • Light Titanium, leather
Tires & Wheels
18 x 8 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/65R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
