Used 1996 GMC Vandura G35 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque237 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower163 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height79.7 in.
Wheel base125.0 in.
Length204.1 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tan
  • Black
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Medium Beige
  • Light Gray
  • Graphite
  • Silver Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Victory Red
  • Medium Gray
