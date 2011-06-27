  1. Home
Used 1995 GMC Vandura G35 Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Vandura
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque290 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.9 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Measurements
Length225.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Curb weight5786 lbs.
Height82.3 in.
Maximum payload4288.0 lbs.
Wheel base146.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Metallic
  • White
  • Victory Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Radisson Red Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Black
  • Dove Gray
