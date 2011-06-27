  1. Home
Used 1995 GMC Vandura G25 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.9 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Measurements
Length178.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Curb weight3989 lbs.
Height79.5 in.
Maximum payload2142.0 lbs.
Wheel base110.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Victory Red
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Dove Gray
  • Radisson Red Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
