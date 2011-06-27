Used 1994 GMC Vandura G35 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque290 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height82.3 in.
Wheel base146.0 in.
Length225.1 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Tangier Orange
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • White
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Dark Argent Metallic
