  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Vandura
  4. Used 1992 GMC Vandura
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 GMC Vandura G25 Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Vandura
Overview
See Vandura Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length178.2 in.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Height80.9 in.
Maximum payload2762.0 lbs.
Wheel base110.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Tangier Orange
  • Sedona Tan
  • Pastel Blue
  • Gray Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Dark Green Blue Metallic
See Vandura Inventory

Related Used 1992 GMC Vandura G25 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles