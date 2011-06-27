  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Vandura
  4. Used 1991 GMC Vandura
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 GMC Vandura G35 Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Vandura
Overview
See Vandura Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle54.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length223.2 in.
Curb weight4600 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Height82.0 in.
Wheel base146.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Sedona Tan
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Gray Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
See Vandura Inventory

Related Used 1991 GMC Vandura G35 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles