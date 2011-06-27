Used 1993 GMC Typhoon Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)260.0/340.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque350 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height60.0 in.
Wheel base100.5 in.
Length170.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity0 lbs.
Width68.2 in.
