2023 GMC Terrain SLE Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Terrain
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (city/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Engine
Base engine size1.5 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower175 hp @ 5,800 rpm
Torque203 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity1,500 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,146 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Descent controlyes
*The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price excludes destination freight charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment. See your GMC dealer for details.
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length182.3 in.
Overall width without mirrors72.4 in.
Height65.4 in.
Wheelbase107.3 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.6 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity63.3 cu.ft.
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Curb weight3,576 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity1,500 lbs.
Maximum payload1,146 lbs.
Gross weight4,630 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Volcanic Red Tintcoat
  • Sterling Metallic
  • Desert Sand Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Marine Metallic
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Ash Gray/Jet Black, premium cloth
  • Jet Black, premium cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Front hip room54.4 in.
Premium clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
6-way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
6-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Fold flat passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room39.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Rear hip room51.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Safety
Lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Sun sensoryes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/65R17 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Concierge Serviceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Engine Block Heater +$100
Packages
Fleet Convenience Package (Fleet) +$120
Infotainment Package I +$795
Cargo Package +$215
Elevation Edition +$995
Roadside Safety Package +$165
Driver Convenience Package +$1,375
Safety & Security Options
Side Blind Zone and Rear Cross Traffic +$200
Terrain Pro Safety Plus +$495
Interior Options
3 Years of OnStar & Connected Services Plan (Fleet) +$1,500
Embroidered Front Row Headrests w/GMC Logo +$120
Horizontal Cargo Net +$95
Credit - Not Equipped w/Driver and Front Passenger Heated Seats -$50
Floor Liner Package +$335
Interior Protection Package +$245
Cargo Area Organizer +$155
Exterior Options
Front and Rear Black GMC Emblems +$225
Front License Plate Mounting Package +$40
Molded Assist Steps +$865
Wheel Locks +$95
Roof Rack Cross Rails +$325
Skyscape Power Glass Sunroof +$1,495
Bright Rear Bumper Protector +$145
Custom Molded Front and Rear Splash Guards +$230
"Hit the Road" Package +$1,195
Programmable Rear Power Liftgate +$400
