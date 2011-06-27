  1. Home
2021 GMC Terrain SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Terrain
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/436.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Infotainment Package IIyes
Roadside Safety Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
Fleet Convenience Package (Fleet)yes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Floor Liner Packageyes
Cargo Area Organizeryes
Embroidered Front Row Headrests w/GMC Logoyes
Protective Seat Coveryes
Rear Seat Infotainment System w/DVD Playeryes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Horizontal Cargo Netyes
Rear Seat Infotainment System w/o DVD Playeryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.8 in.
Rear leg room39.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Bright Rear Bumper Protectoryes
"Hit the Road" Packageyes
Custom Molded Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Dark Accent Packageyes
Molded Assist Stepsyes
Bright Accent Packageyes
Black Front and Rear GMC Emblemsyes
P235/50R19 All-Season Blackwall Tiresyes
19" x 7.5" Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Gray Painted Accentsyes
Skyscape Power Glass Sunroofyes
Elevation Editionyes
Front License Plate Mounting Packageyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity63.3 cu.ft.
Length182.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight3659 lbs.
Gross weight4630 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Maximum payload1146 lbs.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Summit White
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Red Quartz Tintcoat
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Blue Emerald Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Brandy/Jet Black, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Medium Ash Gray/Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/60R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

