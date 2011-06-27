2019 GMC Terrain SUV Consumer Reviews
Downsized from 2017/2019 Denali Acadia to Terrain
I was skeptical at first only have my 2017 GMC Acadia Denali. We were rear-ended in Sept 2018. We were all safe in the Acadia, the insurance company deemed it a total lose. I was just glad that our injuries were not bad. GMC builds solid SUVS and that is why I went back to GMC. I have owed many vehicles in my lifetime, ie; Mercedes, Porsche, Cadillac's but I keep coming back to the GM brand for safety. So, when I went into the Dealership 2 weeks ago, they said, take a look at the Terrain, I was not hesitate because I did like the BOLD look of it from 2018. So, I was hesitate about the 4 speed transmission, but after driving it for 2 weeks I do NOT feel as if I lost anything other than space (sometimes wasted) from the Acadia, when I am driving myself. I am a care giver for my mother and I found the ease of putting her wheel chair in the back of my Terrain to be quite easy. I say to anyone looking to buy/lease a SUV, TAKE A LOOK AT THE 2019 GMC TERRAIN, great value for your hard working monies.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
PAINFULLY UNCOMFORTABLE
My lease on my Acadia SLT2 was coming to a end and since I loved the Acadia and my kids are all driving now I down sized. I leased the terrain "Denali" thought it was top of the line but missing safety features my Acadia had. I was disappointed but could live without them. What I can't live without is comfortable seats!! The most uncomfortable short hard seats, the whole cockpit is of very poor design. Price was high and options and comfort low. I will say if you are not tall it may be ok, and it does drive smooth and quiet. But for the taller driver stay away I think the seat is just to short so no leg support which means you will be seating on you tail bone!! Don't make the PAINFULLY bad decision I did.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Disappointed
Purchased my 2019 Denali terrain on10/31018 and the entertainment system has not worked right since I got it. Been to the shop one time already, and still isn’t fixed. Also warning signs for “ service transmission “ on it has already started coming on, and it doesn’t even have 2500 miles on it. Breaks are scrubbing also.So disappointed in my terrain. Cost to much for the quality of the vehicle.
- Safety
- Technology
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Former Cadillac owner
it’s been one year since we purchased our 2019 terrain. During the year the car was brought back to the dealer 1 time. That was for a oil change and tire rotation. We are very satisfied with our purchase since the car is very dependable, and it is so easy to get in and out of the car. Being older this could be a problem buying a low car making excess difficult.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Huge Improvement Over 2012 Model Terrain!
I traded in my 2012 GMC Terrain SLT-2 AWD 2.4L for the 2019 GMC Terrain 1.5 Turbo FWD SLE. The 2019 is worlds ahead of my old 2012 in so many ways. I will list the pro's and con's below, but I have had zero issues and I do not understand the mixed reviews. With rebates I paid $19,900 out the door for a new 2019 that did have 2000 miles on it as a lot loaner vehicle. The radio is so much better than my 2012, the ride is quiet and much more smooth, and I have much more power in this over my old one. Pros: MPG Comfort Headlights are Fantastic Radio and Technology More Rear Storage than Previous Models Interior Design Much Improved with Premium Feel Cost is Amazing if You Get Rebates and Incentives Cons: Cloth Interior on Seats is Mediocre Does Not Include Remote Start, Must purchase a new Key Fob for it. Silly Without Rebates or Incentives Cost is Higher Than Competition.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
