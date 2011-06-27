  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Terrain
  4. Used 2018 GMC Terrain
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 GMC Terrain SLE Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Terrain
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,340
See Terrain Inventory
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,340
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the GMC Terrain
View Offers
GMC.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,340
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)436.8/592.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,340
Torque240 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
direct injection (diesel)yes
Horsepower137 hp @ 3750 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,340
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,340
Driver Alert Package Iyes
Cargo Packageyes
"Hit the Road" Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Infotainment Package Iyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,340
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,340
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,340
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,340
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Universal Tablet Holdersyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Protective Seat Coveryes
Horizontal Cargo Netyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,340
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,340
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.4 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,340
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.8 in.
Rear leg room39.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,340
Programmable Rear Power Liftgateyes
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Power Glass Sunroofyes
Wheel Locksyes
Molded Assist Stepsyes
Front License Plate Mounting Packageyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,340
Maximum cargo capacity63.3 cu.ft.
Length182.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight3815 lbs.
Gross weight4850 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Maximum payload1146 lbs.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,340
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Coppertino Metallic
  • Blue Steel Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Red Quartz Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, premium cloth
  • Medium Ash Gray/Jet Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,340
inside mounted spare tireyes
P225/65R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,340
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,340
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Terrain Inventory

Related Used 2018 GMC Terrain SLE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles