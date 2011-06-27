Used 2018 GMC Terrain Diesel Consumer Reviews
Never know when something may go wrong
We purchased our 2018 SLT diesel Terran in September on 2017. It was a very early build and we had just sold back our 2012 VW jetta diesel due to VW fraud. It started out good but after a couple of months, things started going south. First it was the radio would just go dead and nothing could be done to get it back on until it wanted to. Of course, this would never happen at the dealership so nothing has been done to fix it to date. Then about 3000 miles I got a warning that the DEF system was low. After filling DEF, I kept getting different DEF warnings and vehicle shut down warnings. It stooped this for 2 days and on my way to Yuma Az, the warnings all came back, the vehicle went into limp mode and we barely made the last 60 miles to dealership. They found the DEF wire harness was to close to drive shaft and it wore thru the harness and shorted out the system. Back on the road that day. Move forward to August of 2018 and problems again. My wife called and said it quit and I had to leave work to go get her. It started up when i got there and she drove it about 600 yards to truck stop. It was smoking heavily and had no power. I contacted Onstar roadside service and it was towed to nearest dealership. It was diagnosed as a injector failure and then plugged the DOC. We were told the DOC was on BOP and no date when it may show up. After 28 days we were finally notified the vehicle was repaired. They blamed my K&N filter for the issues and removed it. K&N says there is no way and is helping me with this matter. The radio still quits at times and my wife is almost scared to take it any further than work and grocery store. I thought GMC would put out a better product and not have these type of issues. I tried to make a deal trading it in at the dealership we purchased it from but I would have to take a 38% loss in less than a year. I seems they know they cant sell it again.I will go back to foreign vehicles again as I have had much better luck 2/21/2019 Still battling with this piece of J*&K . Writing another review. After 28 days in the shop last fall it has spent 23 more days in the shop and counting. It is in the shop now for 18 days and GMC says no known fix as of this date. Got an engine light and code showing emission system problems. We also smelled an exhaust leak in the cabin. With no ETA on getting it repaired, GMC still refuses to purchase this vehicle back from me. If anyone knows how to get GMC to buy back vehicles please let me know. If it ever gets out of the shop it will be put up for sale.
DO NOT OVER PAY for a TERRAIN
I did a no trade deal and bought mine for $10,100 under MSRP and if I had been willing to take a black one I could have got it as low as $10,800 under MSRP it took a lot of negotiating but DO NOT OVERPAY keep firm and get your Terrain for $10,000 to $11,000 under MSRP. It is amazing how much profit some dealers expect to make on a single deal. Two dealers that touted themselves as "Zero Negotiation, No Haggle, No Hassle" was over $4,000 higher for what they termed their "Best Price" deal. BE EXTREMELY CAREFUL don't let some dealer put over $4,000 of your hard earned money in their pocket!!!!!!!! Dealers will try to bait you with "INVOICE PRICING" acting like they are losing money if they go any cheaper - doesn't mean a thing (they don't tell you about "HOLD BACK") and ask them to throw some "FLEX CASH" into the deal that is what it will take to get your best deal and don't be shy about holding firm and saying NO to their counter offers after about a dozen phone calls and counter offers the dealer I ultimately bought mine from came to my terms after originally starting off $2,294 higher and if I had really wanted to play hardball I think I could have gotten it a few hundred cheaper. GOOD LUCK in getting a new Terrain at a GOOD PRICE!!!!!!!!!
Love my '18 Terrain
I owned a 2012 Terrain which I generally liked but didn't care for the front windshield blind spot. Sold it to get a Mazda CX5. Big mistake. The car ran fine but I realized my issue early on when I tried to install a carseat for my grandson. I had to move the front seat up to fit the carseat. Really? Then to use the cargo area and drop the back seat you had to remove the headrest. Again, really? Bought the '18 diesel Terrain on the recommendation of my son. Got it for over $12K under MSRP. Best car I ever had. My last trip to Canada I got 49 mpg and the overall trip was about 40 mpg. The toggle gear shift is probably my least favorite feature, but you live with it. Since I use the cupholders a lot, I know why they did away with the stick.
Terrain Rocks
I would buy it again in a heartbeat
Diesel engine (Iszusu) is crap
This diesel engine is crap. Beware. You might be traveling on the Interstate at 70mph when all of a sudden, with no reason or warning, this GMC will throttle you down to 45mph. So, get ready to use your hazards as you rush to the slow lane and hope your GMC Terrain TurboDiesel makes it to the next exit. Good thing this is a company car and I can get my company to NEVER DO BUSINESS WITH GM AGAIN. Do not buy this car as the diesel engine is crap and the Dealers have no idea how to deal with it or the weird messages, combined with the check engine light, that show up ion the dash, seemingly translated from Czech.
