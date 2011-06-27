  1. Home
Used 2015 GMC Terrain SLE-1 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,560
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,560
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,560
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/576.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,560
Torque172 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 6700 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,560
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,560
Protection Packageyes
Cargo Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,560
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,560
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,560
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,560
Cargo Area Close-Out Panelyes
Black All-Weather Rear Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,560
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,560
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
2 -way power driver seatyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,560
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.
Rear leg room39.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,560
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Front & Rear Custom Molded Splash Guardsyes
Front Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,560
Maximum cargo capacity63.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3853 lbs.
Gross weight4960 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach15.2 degrees
Maximum payload1146 lbs.
Angle of departure23.5 degrees
Length185.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height66.3 in.
EPA interior volume127.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.5 in.
Width72.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,560
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Iridium Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Light Titanium, cloth
  • Jet Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,560
inside mounted spare tireyes
P225/65R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,560
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,560
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
