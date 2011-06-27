  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Terrain
  4. Used 2014 GMC Terrain
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 GMC Terrain SLT-2 Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Terrain
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,760
See Terrain Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,760
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,760
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/576.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,760
Torque172 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 6700 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,760
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,760
Protection Packageyes
Cargo Convenience Packageyes
Cargo Management Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,760
8 total speakersyes
Pioneer premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
250 watts stereo outputyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,760
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,760
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,760
Cargo Area Close-Out Panelyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Color Touch Navigation w/Intellilinkyes
Black All-Weather Rear Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,760
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,760
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,760
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.
Rear leg room39.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,760
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Trailering Equipmentyes
19" x 7.0" Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,760
Front track62.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3881 lbs.
Gross weight4960 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach15.2 degrees
Maximum payload1146 lbs.
Angle of departure23.5 degrees
Length185.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
EPA interior volume127.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.5 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,760
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Ashen Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Summit White
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Iridium Metallic
  • Atlantis Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Titanium, leather
  • Brownstone, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,760
P235/55R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,760
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,760
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Terrain Inventory

Related Used 2014 GMC Terrain SLT-2 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles