Used 1999 GMC Suburban 2500 SLE Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|42.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.7 l
|Horsepower
|255 hp @ 4600 rpm
|Turning circle
|44.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|Front hip room
|60.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|65.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|60.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.0 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|219.5 in.
|Curb weight
|5574 lbs.
|Gross weight
|8600 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|47.5 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.9 in.
|Height
|74.6 in.
|Maximum payload
|3026.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|131.5 in.
|Width
|76.7 in.
