Used 1999 GMC Suburban 1500 SLE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity42.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle44.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room60.5 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room65.0 in.
Measurements
Length219.5 in.
Curb weight5298 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place47.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height73.0 in.
Maximum payload2002.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.
Width76.7 in.
