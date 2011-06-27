  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Suburban
  4. Used 1996 GMC Suburban
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 GMC Suburban 1500 Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Suburban
Overview
See Suburban Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)504.0/714.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity42.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque335 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height70.2 in.
Wheel base131.5 in.
Length220.0 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Lamp Black
  • Medium Beige
  • Linen White
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Red Maple Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Tan
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Light Gray
  • Ocean Blue
  • Medium Gray
  • Gray Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Standard Red
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Red Orange
  • Polar White
  • Woodland Green
See Suburban Inventory

Related Used 1996 GMC Suburban 1500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles